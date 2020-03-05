Around the NFL

Redskins grant LT Williams permission to seek trade

Published: Mar 05, 2020 at 09:18 AM

It would seem the Trent Williams saga is taking its next turn and that turn is likely to lead the left tackle out of Washington D.C.

The talented but disgruntled multi-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman has been granted permission to seek a trade by the Redskins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday afternoon. Garafolo added that the team gave Williams the OK today.

ESPN first reported the news.

Williams has seven Pro Bowls to his credit, all of them coming consecutively from 2012-2018, but the streak ended in 2019 as he didn't play a game, holding out before returning and finding his way to injured reserve.

Williams' discontent with the Redskins is rooted in what he said was a misdiagnosis of a cancerous tumor on his head.

With the Redskins revamping their front office, new coach Ron Rivera reached out in hopes of mending fences with Williams and bringing about his return, but that apparently hasn't lessened Williams' desire in leaving the Redskins in his rear view.

Just recently, it was reported that Williams wanted a new contract or to be traded. It appears the latter could well be developing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels explains field goal down eight with 2:22 to go: 'You're going to need another possession anyway'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels explained his decision to kick a field goal down by eight points with nearly two minutes left in Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on upset loss to Cardinals: 'It sucks, it's humbling'

Two weeks of Dallas dominance came to a stunning end in Week 3. Adorned with flowers after beginning their season in such imposing fashion, the Cowboys crashed down to the any-given-Sunday reality of the NFL with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid earned his 271st career victory (including playoffs) on Sunday after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. Reid took sole possession of fourth place all time in the NFL coaching ranks. 
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down six things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on fourth-down decision in win vs. Vikings: 'I make no apologies for that'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is well known for his devil-may-care approach. It almost cost Los Angeles a 28-24 win Sunday against the Vikings. 
news

Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' 70-point game: 'This doesn't compare to anything I've seen or been a part of'

The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to score 70 or more points in a game since 1966. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that he did not regret declining to go for the record at the end of Sunday's win over the Broncos.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers shoulder injury in loss to Packers, taken to local hospital

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of Sunday's loss against the Packers due to a shoulder injury after being sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary in the second half.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Saints

Packers running back  Aaron Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are officially inactive for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has chance to return next Monday vs. Seahawks despite high ankle sprain

Despite suffering what he told Prime Video was a high ankle sprain in New York's Week 2 win, Saquon Barkley has a chance to return to the field Monday night, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.