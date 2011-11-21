Redskins' Gaffney has ugly Twitter exchange with Cowboys fan

Perhaps Jabar Gaffney needs a refresher course on the rules and regulations of the NFL's social media policy.
The Redskins' wide receiver had a profane Twitter exchange with a Cowboys fan on Sunday night following Washington's 27-24 overtime loss to Dallas.
"3-7 ain't a record to be proud of I'm just proud I ain't you get a life or kill urself," he tweeted.
Gaffney -- possibly following a taser jolt from a Redskins PR flak -- backed off his comments with a subsequent tweet.
"I don't want the man to really kill himself it was just a way of saying (expletive) off and leave me alone to all u lames keep up or don't follow."
Gaffney eventually deleted the series of offending tweets, including his clarification message. Of course, that didn't stop him from retweeting and responding to inappropriate tweets sent to him by Redskins fans.
On Monday, Gaffney discussed the situation with reporters.
"It's something that got took out of
text," Gaffney said, according to The Associated Press. "Cowboy fans, that's how they are. I was just telling the dude:Y'all won. All right, leave me alone. Don't talk to me.' And that's all it was."
Having given his explanation to reporters, Gaffney went back on Twitter and stoked the issue again.
"They say I can't tell people to kill themselves didn't know freedom of speech had limitations," he tweeted.
Coach Mike Shanahan clearly wanted nothing to do with the situation when asked about it during his Monday press conference.
"No offense, but I have no idea of how to even get on Twitter, I really don't," Shanahan said. "I don't even know what he said."