Redskins end perfect preseason with win over Bucs

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 04:00 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Pat White set up one touchdown with a 66-yard completion and ran 7 yards for another TD to help the Washington Redskins beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-12.

Washington (4-0) finished off an unbeaten preseason for the first time in 28 years Thursday night.

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan rested most of his starters, including Robert Griffin III, who worked out at Raymond James Stadium for about 30 minutes before walking off the field with Dr. James Andrews, who was in town to examine the quarterback's surgically repaired right knee.

Griffin, who's been practicing without any reported setbacks, participated in the coin toss as a Redskins captain and watched the game from the sideline.

