Redskins eliminated from playoff contention with loss

Aside for the Redskins missing the postseason, Cousins will be kicking himself over Sunday's performance. In line for a nine-figure deal before the final quarter of the season, Cousins' first half and final turnover on Sunday will surely affect negotiations in the offseason. While he did lead the Redskins (8-7-1) to the precipice of another playoff appearance and set franchise records with a top-five offense, Cousins' crucial errors in two home losses down the stretch will linger in the memories of Scot McCloughan, Jay Gruden and Dan Snyder.