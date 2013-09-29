Redskins' defense swarms Raiders for first victory

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Robert Griffin III threw a go-ahead touchdown pass late in the third quarter to help the Washington Redskins overcome an early 14-point deficit to beat the Oakland Raiders 24-14 Sunday for their first win of the season.
Washington looked ready to extend the worst start for the franchise since 2001 when they fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter thanks to a blocked punt touchdown and a scoring pass from Matt Flynn.
But the much-maligned Washington defense allowed the Raiders (1-3) no more points, taking advantage of an offense that was without starting quarterback Terrelle Pryor the entire game and starting running backs Darren McFadden and Marcel Reece for most of it.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press