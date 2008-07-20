 Skip to main content
Redskins DE Daniels to miss season

Published: Jul 20, 2008 at 10:29 AM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -Washington Redskins defensive end Phillip Daniels will miss the season after tearing a left knee ligament Sunday during the first practice of training camp.

Daniels, a starter, was hurt on the initial play of 7-on-7 offense vs. defense drills.

The Redskins lost another defensive end, reserve Alex Buzbee, to a season-ending injury during their afternoon practice. Buzbee, who went to Georgetown, ruptured his Achilles' tendon.

Cornerback Fred Smoot sprained his ankle during the second practice, but he's expected to only miss a week or less.

