 Skip to main content
Advertising

Redskins DE Daniels headed to injured reserve, Shanahan says

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 12:55 AM

Washington Redskins defensive end Phillip Daniels will be placed on season-ending injured reserve after aggravating an abdomen injury during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Mike Shanahan said via *The Washington Post* on Monday.

Daniels, a 14-year veteran who was making his first start of the season, initially sustained the injury one week earlier against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shanahan said he didn't know if Daniels, 37, would need surgery.

In addition to Daniels, the Redskins' defense could be missing several other key members for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

Linebacker Brian Orakpo has a groin/hamstring injury that has his status in doubt. Saftey Reed Doughty (concussion) and linebacker Rocky McIntosh (hamstring) also left the Dallas game with injuries. Defensive end Kedric Golston (groin/elbow) didn't play against the Cowboys.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Kirk Cousins' study habits: 'He's like a nerd up there. He's obsessed with it'

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot says Kirk Cousins brings more to the table than just steady QB play after seeing what the veteran brings to the building the past few weeks.
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Pats select J.J. McCarthy at No. 3; Vikings snatch Drake Maye

In his third and final mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis has the New England Patriots selecting quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 3 overall. Where does Drake Maye end up? Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Jerry Jones staying patient with Prescott, Lamb, Parsons extensions: 'I want to see some more cards played'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and pass rusher Micah Parsons are all up from massive extensions, but owner Jerry Jones is remaining patient on a matter that has hindered Dallas' offseason. 
news

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson ready to help QB Bryce Young 'grow'

Diontae Johnson knows full well that his new quarterback needs help to recover from a rough rookie season, and the new Carolina Panthers receiver believes he can help Bryce Young turn the corner in Year 2.