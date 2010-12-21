Redskins DE Daniels headed to injured reserve, Shanahan says

Washington Redskins defensive end Phillip Daniels will be placed on season-ending injured reserve after aggravating an abdomen injury during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Mike Shanahan said via *The Washington Post* on Monday.
Daniels, a 14-year veteran who was making his first start of the season, initially sustained the injury one week earlier against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shanahan said he didn't know if Daniels, 37, would need surgery.
In addition to Daniels, the Redskins' defense could be missing several other key members for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.
Linebacker Brian Orakpo has a groin/hamstring injury that has his status in doubt. Saftey Reed Doughty (concussion) and linebacker Rocky McIntosh (hamstring) also left the Dallas game with injuries. Defensive end Kedric Golston (groin/elbow) didn't play against the Cowboys.