Redskins cut Suisham after misses, sign Gano from UFL

ASHBURN, Va. -- The chip-shot miss against the New Orleans Saints has cost Washington Redskins kicker Shaun Suisham his job.
Suisham was cut Tuesday by the Redskins, who replaced him with Graham Gano from the United Football League.
Suisham made his first 13 field goal attempts this year, but he had vital misses from 39 and 50 yards against Dallas three games ago and was wide right Sunday on a 23-yarder that would have sealed a victory against the unbeaten Saints. New Orleans rallied to win 33-30 in overtime.
Gano kicked the winning field goal in overtime for the Las Vegas Locomotives in the first UFL title game last month. He is from Florida State and spent training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.
