Redskins bench Mark Sanchez in blowout loss to Giants

Published: Dec 09, 2018 at 07:30 AM
Nick Shook

Mark Sanchez's brief time as the Redskins' starter came to an end Sunday.

Sanchez had a first half he'd likely want to forget, tossing two interceptions (including a pass that was tipped and returned for a touchdown) and completing just 6 of 14 attempts for 38 yards.

Josh Johnson replaced Sanchez in the third quarter and eventually led a pair of scoring drives, bringing a silver lining to the Redskins' 40-16 loss to the New York Giants.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden intimated during his post-game news conference that Johnson would likely start next week against the Jaguars.

Sanchez stepped into the starting role after Colt McCoy broke his leg last week and had a miserable afternoon under center. McCoy suffered the injury after replacing actual starter Alex Smith, who suffered a broken leg in November.

Johnson attempted his first regular-season pass since 2011 Sunday, which was his first regular-season appearance in a game since the 2014 season when he was with the 49ers.

Johnson led an 11-play drive that saw the Redskins get down to New York's 21-yard line, but fell short on a conversion attempt on fourth down in a blowout. On the Redskins' next possession, Johnson led a five-play drive that started at New York's 33 and ended in a Johnson rushing touchdown. He threw a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder midway through the fourth quarter, producing a total of 16 points for Washington (including successful two-point conversions).

Johnson spent the 2018 preseason with the Oakland Raiders, and was also the first-overall pick of the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football QB draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

