Redskins bench Mark Sanchez in blowout loss to Giants

Johnson led an 11-play drive that saw the Redskins get down to New York's 21-yard line, but fell short on a conversion attempt on fourth down in a blowout. On the Redskins' next possession, Johnson led a five-play drive that started at New York's 33 and ended in a Johnson rushing touchdown. He threw a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder midway through the fourth quarter, producing a total of 16 points for Washington (including successful two-point conversions).