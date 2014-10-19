Around the NFL

Redskins bench Kirk Cousins for Colt McCoy

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 07:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Redskins quarterback controversy of a month ago has devolved into a quarterback problem.

After two moreturnovers from Kirk Cousins in the first half, coach Jay Gruden turned to third-stringer Colt McCoy to open the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

McCoy promptly hit Pierre Garcon on a short pass that turned into a 70-yard touchdown.

McCoy ultimately completed 11 of 12 passes for 128 yards and engineered the drive that led to a game-winning field goal, putting the Redskins ahead 19-17.

Cousins has 11 giveaways in six games this year. Entering Week 7, the Redskins had not won a single one of the seven games started by Cousins over the past two years.

Less than a month after publicly conceding that Cousins had the opportunity to take control of the offense for the rest of the season, Gruden is eagerly awaiting Robert Griffin III's healthy return.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Michael Thomas participated in team drills during the Saints' practices Saturday, noting that Thomas is a "full-go" in training camp.

news

Matt Rhule won't decide Panthers' starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Saturday tabbed his team's Aug. 19 preseason tilt against the host New England Patriots as a proving ground in the QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

The Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting New York on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 6

The Panthers were without one of their starting cornerbacks at Saturday's practice, but don't expect to be for long. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Darnell Savage not concerned after hurting hamstring at Packers camp: 'It's a fast-people injury'

The Packers endured a minor scare Friday night when starting safety Darnell Savage left their "Family Night" practice at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury. Savage, however, is not worried the summer ailment will linger.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.

news

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints for Christian McCaffrey.

news

Does Aaron Rodgers plan to play until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'No, I don't'

Just how much longer Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, will play is uncertain, but he's definitely not playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady.

news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Friday on "Inside Training Camp Live" that he's preparing as if 2022 will be his last season.

news

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Baltimore center Tyler Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to a foot injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Where are Saints WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston at in their recoveries? Why aren't the Jets calling first-round CB Sauce Gardener by his nickname yet? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE