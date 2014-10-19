Redskins bench Kirk Cousins for Colt McCoy

The Washington Redskins quarterback controversy of a month ago has devolved into a quarterback problem.
After two moreturnovers from Kirk Cousins in the first half, coach Jay Gruden turned to third-stringer Colt McCoy to open the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans.
McCoy ultimately completed 11 of 12 passes for 128 yards and engineered the drive that led to a game-winning field goal, putting the Redskins ahead 19-17.
Cousins has 11 giveaways in six games this year. Entering Week 7, the Redskins had not won a single one of the seven games started by Cousins over the past two years.
Less than a month after publicly conceding that Cousins had the opportunity to take control of the offense for the rest of the season, Gruden is eagerly awaiting Robert Griffin III's healthy return.