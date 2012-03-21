Redskins announce signing of QB Rex Grossman

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have announced the signing of one RGIII while looking at another.
The Redskins said Wednesday that Rex Grossman has signed his one-year contract to return to the team. Grossman agreed to the deal last week.
Grossman - full name Rex Daniel Grossman III - has said he expects to spend the season tutoring a rookie quarterback, likely Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.
The Redskins are expected to take Griffin with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Owner Dan Snyder and coach Mike Shanahan attended Griffin's workout at Baylor on Wednesday.
Grossman threw 16 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions and had a 72.4 rating last year as the Redskins finished 5-11.