Redskins announce ex-Buc Morris hired to be DBs coach

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins announced the hiring of Raheem Morris as a defensive backs coach.
Debate: Early XLVI favorite
The Super Bowl matchup is set: Giants vs. Patriots in a rematch of the XLII classic. Who's the early favorite to take home the title? Our analysts debate. More ...
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach agreed to take the job two weeks ago. The Redskins confirmed the move Monday, when Morris joined coach Mike Shanahan's staff in Mobile, Ala., for this week's Senior Bowl.
Morris, 35, was fired by the Bucs this month. He had a 17-31 record over three seasons as Tampa Bay's coach.
In another move, Ike Hilliard became the Redskins' new receivers coach. Hilliard played 12 seasons in the NFL and spent this season as an assistant receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. He replaces Keenan McCardell, who was dismissed earlier this month.
Safeties coach Steve Jackson also was let go this month.
The Redskins also announced that Bob Slowik will move to linebackers coach after working with the secondary for the last two seasons. Slowik replaces Lou Spanos, who left to become UCLA's defensive coordinator.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press