Redskins aim for season sweep of Cowboys

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 06:30 AM

The storyline
Dallas handed a win to Washington in Week 1 at FedEx Field. It's hard to imagine that happening again. It is rare in this rivalry that both teams are playing well.

Why you should watch
If the Redskins' coaching staff is looking for reasons to bench Donovan McNabb, it might find plenty during this game. Dallas' pass rush should cause fits. Ryan Torain at least gives the 'Skins a glimmer of hope.

Did you know?
McNabb has more passing yards against Dallas than any other opponent (4,122). ... Washington's Santana Moss has had at least five catches in his last six games against Dallas. ... Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman has eight career interceptions against the Redskins. ... Dallas' Jason Witten leads all tight ends with 72 catches.

