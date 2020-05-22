Adrian Peterson not fretting about winning RB starting job 

The Washington Redskins spent the offseason stockpiling running backs like a Memorial Day Weekend camper picks up kindling.

Washington signed RBs Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic and drafted Antonio Gibson in the third round. The trio joined a running backs room that already housed Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Bryce Love -- both coming off knee injuries -- and Josh Ferguson.

Incumbent starter Adrian Peterson isn't worried about competition for snaps this season.

"I've always had the mindset of being open to competition," Peterson said, via ESPN. "So I will embrace it the same way. People ask me that question all the time -- 'Man, the Redskins are really packing that running back room, huh?' I'm like, 'Yeah, they are.' But hey ... just gotta execute and produce."

Last season, Peterson rushed 211 times for 898 yards, 4.3 YPA, with five rushing TDs. No longer a game-changer, the 35-year-old running back can still hit a hole and move bodies. While he's clearly not the same rusher that carried the Vikings for a decade, Peterson can still blast off on occasion. His six 20-plus-yard runs ranked 12th last season, tied with Christian McCaffrey and more than big names like Todd Gurley, Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara (5) or Ezekiel Elliott (4).