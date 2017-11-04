Redskins activate safety DeAngelo Hall off PUP list

"It's like riding a bike. Some things are going to be a little rusty, but for the most part it's still football," Hall said Friday, per the team's site. "I've been still trying to train my eyes, get back there with the coaches as much as possible and just kind of see what they're seeing, talk to the guys and see what they're seeing, see how I probably would've played it and kind of how I see it. We do a lot of dialogue back and forth."