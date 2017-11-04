Redskins activate safety DeAngelo Hall off PUP list

Around the NFL

The injury-riddled Washington Redskins are getting some relief in the secondary.

Veteran safety DeAngelo Hall was activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Friday night. In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Orlando Franklin was waived.

The 33-year-old safety hasn't played since Week 3 of last year when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear and landed on injured reserve.

While he admitted to reporters this week that he's still "a little behind" in first-year defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's scheme, Hall was confident that his transition to game speed will be smooth.

"It's like riding a bike. Some things are going to be a little rusty, but for the most part it's still football," Hall said Friday, per the team's site. "I've been still trying to train my eyes, get back there with the coaches as much as possible and just kind of see what they're seeing, talk to the guys and see what they're seeing, see how I probably would've played it and kind of how I see it. We do a lot of dialogue back and forth."

Hall's return couldn't come at a better time for Washington, who have listed four players as out -- including starting tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) -- and three offensive linemen as doubtful for its Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. In the secondary, rookie safety Montae Nicholson, who has filled in nicely for Hall, is questionable to two shoulder injuries.

The active league leader in interceptions, Hall could slide right in for Nicholson, if the first-year safety can't go, and join D.J. Swearinger in frustrating Jimmy Graham and the soaring Seahawks air attack.

In other physically able to perform news, the Kansas City Chiefs activated linebacker Tampa Hali off of PUP and onto the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Hali had been sidelined with knee injuries, but is joining the roster right on time, as Dee Ford and Justin Houston have both been hampered by injuries. Hali has a good chance to play on Sunday.

