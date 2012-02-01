Redskins, 49ers headline ultimate fantasy Super Bowl lineup

Dan Ross, TE, Bengals (Super Bowl XVI): Tight end has not been a productive position in these games, so Ross' performance was far and away the best in fantasy-land. He led all receivers in the contest with 11 catches, was second to Cris Collinsworth in receiving yards with 104, and found the end zone twice in a 26-21 loss. Ross, who scored on passes of 4 and 3 yards from Ken Anderson, would have been considered an elite tight end in the early 1980s, had fantasy football been as popular then as it is today.