Recalling Thomas' enduring legacy beyond the football field

"I was in Florida. On the golf course. I remember it just like it happened yesterday. I was on the 15th fairway. Par 5. All of a sudden this golf cart comes racing toward me. There were no clubs on it. That always makes me nervous when that happens. I take the phone. Derrick's been in an accident -- get to Kansas City. I flew right there and got the chance to visit with him in the hospital before he died. We talked and he was still his engaging self. The way he always was. It's one of those things you wonder why, but what a full life he lived, though abbreviated. He's up there now taking care of the rest of us.