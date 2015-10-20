Reading the Defense: Week 7 IDP fantasy preview

Antwon Blake, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers: You might not know Blake's name, but he's in the top 10 at his position with three double-digit outings in the first six weeks. This week facing the Chiefs might be a tougher task. Not necessarily because Kansas City's passing game is particularly efficient, but because quarterback Alex Smith is notorious for not taking chances down the field. Smith has thrown just three picks this season, which is possible when you average fewer air yards per attempt than any quarteback in the league. It might be tough for Blake to grab an interception.