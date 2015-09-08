Reading the Defense: Week 1 IDP starts and sits

Now don't get it wrong, Suggs won't be a total bust this year. Even entering his age-33 season, Suggs is likely to still be a force on the defensive side of the football. He's just not likely to be a major force in fantasy. He's even less likely to be a major force in Week 1 against the quick strike Denver Broncos offense. Forget all the talk of Peyton Manning declines, this outfit is still one of the most efficient in the NFL and can certainly still get it done in the early part of the season when the weather is favorable. Besides, remember what happened the last time the Broncos and Ravens opened a season?