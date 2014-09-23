Reading the Defense: Revis Island open for business?

It certainly wasn't Revis' best game, but I'd slow down before we decide that the island is open to offensive tourism. In New England's two previous games, opposing quarterbacks threw 10 passes to Revis' side of the field with just three completions for 40 yards. Next week, New England travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs and their anemic passing game. If after Week 4 we're talking about the huge game Dwayne Bowe had at Revis' expense, I'll be willing to re-evaluate the situation. But for now, this seems like a case of a player having a down week. It happens.