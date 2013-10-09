Reading the Defense: Osi Umenyiora on the rebound

» For Clay Matthews, it's been a case of "if it's not one thing, it's another." The Packers linebacker has been battling to play through a hamstring injury, but now is expected to miss the next month with a broken thumb. That robs Green Bay of its leading sack man. However with just three sacks, it might be fair to wonder if the hamstring injury has slowed his production. Either way, you'll have to find another option for the next few weeks.