Reading the Defense: Five IDP breakout candidates

DeMarcus Lawrence, DL, Dallas Cowboys: Lawrence wasn't much of a factor in his rookie season, appearing in just seven games and recording a mere nine tackles. But this season, there is plenty of opportunity ahead of the former Boise State standout. He's moved ahead of Jeremy Mincey on the Cowboys depth chart and will be asked to do a lot in the absence of Greg Hardy (suspended for the first four games). Thanks to his work in camp, Lawrence has earned the nickname "Deac", as in late Hall of Famer Deacon Jones. We're not going so far as to make that comparison, but it is encouraging as to what Lawrence might be able to do on the field.