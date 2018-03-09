Reaction to Browns landing Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry

It appears Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is doing everything in his power to ensure we won't see a repeat of the team's 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The Cleveland Brownsagreed to trade a 2018 third-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. They also agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins for Jarvis Landry, sending two draft picks in return. Finally, they will ship off quarterbackDeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Damarious Randall.
Dorsey's busy day generated plenty of player reactions on social media: