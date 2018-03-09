Cleveland Browns acquire Jarvis Landry from Dolphins

Capping a week that's seen the Eagles, Seahawks and Rams wheel-and-deal like madmen, the Browns are closing Friday with three big-time deals.

Cleveland has agreed to acquire Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick and a 2019 seventh-rounder, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens and Saints were among the other teams that expressed interest in potentially trading for Landry, Rapoport said on NFL Up to the Minute.

Rapoport also reported the Browns are expected to "negotiate a long-term deal" that could make Landry one of the richest pass-catchers league wide. Cleveland has the juice to do it, too, with $113 million-plus in salary-cap space.

For his part, Landry seemed eager to embark on the next stage of his career in Cleveland, posting on Twitter: "Y'all better understand s--- about to get SERIOUS... ON MY MAMA."

Cleveland wasn't done making moves. Later Friday afternoon, the Browns agreed to trade for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor in exchange for the No. 65 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They also are set to add cornerback Damarious Randall, who the Packers selected in the first round in 2015.

Currently attached to a one-year, $15.982 million contract -- the cost of the franchise tender -- Landry gives the Browns instant production and depth at a position where they need help.

Entering his fifth year, Landry led the NFL last season with 112 catches, but that amounted to just 987 yards at a modest 8.8 yards per reception. His nine touchdowns were a major boost for the Dolphins, but Landry isn't a field-stretching weapon. He's an interior pass catcher who thrives near the line of scrimmage.

The move makes sense. Cleveland needs veteran receivers it can count on. Josh Gordon is a supreme talent, but has broken the city's heart repeatedly due to off-the-field issues; former first-rounder Corey Coleman has yet to match his pre-draft potential; Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins are just guys at this stage.

New Browns general manager John Dorsey promised to lace Cleveland's roster with veteran players with a proven past. Landry fits the bill.