Re-drafting the 2014 offensive line class

When I got to Martin's Week 5 game against the Texans -- one of the matchups I was most excited to watch in-depth from his 2014 campaign -- I was a bit nervous that my appreciation for the Dallas guard was a product of media hype. Initially, his downfield blocking was erratic and, on the opening drive, I watched him bumble his way through a busted screen (no offensive lineman fails gracefully, unfortunately). But as the tape wore on, the attributes I have come to admire about Martin shined. The first step has a certain fearlessness to it, even against Watt. Yet, his center of gravity is such that he's not allowing himself to make mistakes or get caught off balance. I was impressed especially with his eyes downfield. After his initial block, his ability to identify potential targets is instantaneous, but not without thought. His billing as one of the more cerebral guards in the draft made plenty of sense.