RB Index, Week 15: Five current RBs who are Hall of Fame locks

The absence of Le'Veon Bell has been all the rage in Pittsburgh this season, and I'm anxiously waiting to see what happens this offseason, with his chance to hit free agency presumably at hand. He'll see plenty more success in his return, but I think he's already done enough in his five pro seasons thus far to earn a gold jacket. Bell has the production, yes (his career per-game rushing mark of 86.1 yards ranks ninth all time), but the greatest selling point is this: He is the reason the running back position has changed drastically in the last several years. As a running back who could line up almost anywhere on offense, Bell demonstrated just how much of an advantage a dual-threat back could provide. (From 2013 to '17, Bell racked up 312 catches, easily the most among running backs in that span, and 7,996 scrimmage yards, second in the NFL, for a Steelers team that went 53-26 and reached the playoffs four times.) In today's NFL, the most successful offensive units all possess varying versions of Bell.