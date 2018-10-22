Raiders place Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve

Amari Cooper isn't the only one who won't play for the Raiders this Sunday.

The team announced Monday that Marshawn Lynch has been placed on injured reserve because of core muscle injury.

It's fair to wonder if the 32-year-old running back has played his final down for Oakland -- and for anyone -- after this latest setback.

My understanding is that #Raiders RB Marshawn Lynchâs injury that landed him on IR is more core muscle than groin. He was spotted in Philadelphia this weekend, so perhaps another surgery from Dr. Meyers. If so, he could return in 8 weeks. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2018

Lynch was the Silver and Black's most talented offensive player this season, running with the fresh legs of a younger man and bringing much-needed life to a stagnant attack. "Beast Mode" was averaging 4.2 yards per carry with 376 yards and three touchdowns over six games.

The groin injury was expected to keep him out of the lineup for up to a month, but Lynch's shelving means a less-than-enticing committee lineup of Doug Martin and Jalen Richard.

Perhaps Oakland will look for help elsewhere, but the Raiders are in full-on purge mode after swapping Cooper, their starting wideout, to the Cowboys on Monday.

A rough-and-tumble season in Oakland grows darker by the day. The only sunlight comes from the five first-round picks the team boasts over the next two years.