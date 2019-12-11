RB Index, Week 15: Derrick Henry should reset the RB market

I know Elliott's resume is more impressive with two league rushing titles and Pro Bowl nods in his first three seasons, but the two players have comparable production when you look at their late-season numbers. According to NFL Research, Henry and Zeke are the only two players in the NFL with 2,000-plus rush yards between Weeks 10-17 since 2016. And when looking at rushing touchdowns in that span, Henry stands alone with 23. And don't forget, he put the team on his back in the Titans' only playoff win in the past 15 years, racking up 156 yards (6.8 yards per carry) to shock the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round a couple seasons ago. He plays his best ball down the stretch, with his size (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) and bruising running style making him a unique game-changer. He's able to punish defenders of all shapes and sizes and often drags multiple players with him on the way to a first down or touchdown.