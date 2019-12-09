Rashaad Penny suffers torn ACL, out for season

Seattle has lost one half of its budding dynamic duo in the backfield.

Running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, coach Pete Carroll said Monday. An MRI revealed Penny tore his ACL and has additional damage to his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Penny caught a pass out of the backfield and raced up the sideline for a 16-yard gain before falling to the ground and immediately grabbing his knee and writhing in pain. The injury is expected to keep him out until training camp, Rapoport reported.

The injury is significant to both Penny's young career and Seattle's offensive firepower, as the speedy back had blossomed into an excellent complement to the bigger-bodied Chris Carson. In his last two games, Penny had racked up 100-plus total yards, including a 129-yard rushing performance against Philadelphia that featured a decisive 58-yard touchdown run.

Penny's sudden ascension to a significant role in Seattle's offense had the Seahawks looking as dangerous as ever, and even at 10-3, Seattle will miss the second-year runner. Carroll's bunch will be forced to rely even more on Carson while also giving increased opportunities to C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer. The two have combined to rush just 15 times for 72 yards in 2019.

The loss of Penny also adds more weight to the shoulders of do-everything superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, who was pressured all night against the Rams and shut out of the end zone in the loss to Los Angeles. Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will have to find a way to replace Penny quickly with just three games left for the Seahawks to attempt to catch San Francisco in the race for the NFC West crown, or else face the more likely reality of a playoff game on the road during Wild Card Weekend.