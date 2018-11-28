RB Index, Week 13: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott rises to No. 1 spot

Look no further than his Week 12 performance against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey did it all: 17 carries, 125 rushing yards, one rushing TD; 11 receptions, 112 receiving yards, one receiving TD. He became the fifth player since 2000 to post both 100 rushing and receiving yards and score both a rushing and receiving touchdown in a game, joining Arian Foster (2011), Brian Westbrook (2007), Steven Jackson (2006) and Priest Holmes (2001 and 2002). I can say from experience that gaining 100 yards rushing in a game is difficult -- it requires the back to hit holes, shake off tacklers and rely on offensive linemen and receivers to make their blocks. In the pass game, most of the yards gained by a running back are five-yard checkdowns or screens, in which the player must make defenders miss and create on the perimeter. Trust me, McCaffrey's Sunday feat is no easy task.