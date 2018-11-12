Panthers waive little-used veteran C.J. Anderson

C.J. Anderson's time in Carolina has reached its end.

The Panthers waived the veteran runner Monday, per the team's official website, clearing out a backfield all but dominated by the surging handiwork of second-year wonder Christian McCaffrey.

Anderson tallied just 24 carries for 104 yards over nine appearances but should get a look or two from teams in need of help on the ground.

"When we signed C.J. in the spring, he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time, so did we," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said. "But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved."

When McCaffrey isn't leading the way, Carolina's next option is Cam Newton taking off on his own. The veteran passer currently leads all quarterbacks with 352 yards off 75 gallops.

Outside of last Thursday's ugly loss in Pittsburgh, the Panthers have stayed alive and well with a speed-heavy offense starring McCaffrey, Devin Funchess, Greg Olsen, Curtis Samuel and an emerging pass-catching threat in rookie D.J. Moore.

Anderson simply didn't fit in, but he's bound to reappear elsewhere in 2018.