RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) active for Vikings vs. Steelers

There was never a definitive timeline set for ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿'s return from a shoulder dislocation and torn labrum.

Nonetheless, Cook's swift comeback is now official and impressive.

The Minnesota Vikings' standout running back is active and will return to action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Cook came into Thursday with a questionable designation after missing just one game – a Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions – following his exit from a Week 12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers with the shoulder injury. While Cook's return tonight is somewhat surprising considering he was carted off against the Niners, he was trending to play this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Oct. 29 that Cook's MRI revealed damage from a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum would force the two-time Pro Bowler to miss some time, but would not end his season.

Now, Cook will return with the hopes of prolonging the Vikings' season as the 5-7 squad is currently the No. 9 seed in the NFC.

Cook is a focal point of the Vikings' offense and has 171 carries for 773 yards and four touchdowns this season. His importance is likely to be amplified given wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is out Thursday.