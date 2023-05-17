RB Christian McCaffrey: Trade to 49ers 'the best thing that ever happened to me'

McCaffrey's father, Ed, was part of the Niners organization for one season, in 1994, San Francisco's last Super Bowl championship. He said joining an NFL club with such a rich tradition makes the entire operation sweeter.

"I say this with the utmost respect. This is a family. It's the first time I felt like, even alumni, just getting to know these guys, it's special, it's different, and there's a reason it's sustainable and has been for so long," McCaffrey said. "The word I would use now is, just very proud to be a part of this organization."

The organization is glad to have CMC on its side. Shanahan noted last week during the event. It's not that the running back's dual-threat ability allows him to be more creative -- his mere presence tips the field for the defense.

"It makes it easier. It calms your mind a little bit. You don't have to make as much stuff up," Shanahan said last. "Everyone is, 'Oh you got him now. How creative are you going to be?' It's like, um, you don't have to be as creative.

"The defense has got to help the guy guarding him. That's where it gets cool. That's what I love so much about Christian."