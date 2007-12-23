RB Bush sits out for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- Reggie Bush, who practiced this week in hopes of an early return from a left knee injury, was deactivated by the New Orleans Saints for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bush has been rehabilitating a partial tear of his posterior crucial ligament, an injury discovered Dec. 6.
Aaron Stecker, who has rushed for 195 yards in his past two games, got his third straight start.
Also out for New Orleans was tight end Eric Johnson, who sat out last week's victory over Arizona with a pulled right groin. Billy Miller started in Johnson's spot.
As expected, the Eagles deactivated starting guard Shawn Andrews and starting tight end L.J. Smith, who both have knee injuries. Max Jean-Gilles started for Andrews and Brent Celek for Smith.
