Around the NFL

Ray Rice: 'I'm optimistic that I'll get a second chance'

Published: Feb 28, 2015 at 07:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Ten days away from the launch of free agency, Ray Rice remains "optimistic" that his NFL career will go on.

In a wide-ranging interview with Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun, the former Ravens running back expressed hope that teams will pick up the phone after last year's public tumble from grace.

"I'm optimistic that I'll get a second chance," Rice said. "I don't think this boils down to whether I can play football or not. Obviously I know that. I just think there's so much more that comes with it. I know the PR side of it will be tough. I understand that. I just know that if a team that really truly genuinely looks at me and understood that this guy made a horrible mistake then they can structure a plan for me."

Said Rice: "I don't like to be singled out, I like to be part of the team, if they can understand that I'll do anything to help the situation and go out and give them the best football I got, I think I'll get a second chance."

Rice was suspended by the NFL at the beginning of last season after video footage surfaced of him striking his then-fiancée -- and now wife -- Janay Palmer, in an Atlantic City elevator.

The 28-year-old Rice was reinstated in November when Judge Barbara S. Jones ruled that he did not mislead Commissioner Roger Goodell, and therefore, should not have been disciplined beyond his initial two-game suspension.

Asked what he would tell interested teams, Rice promised to "own my mistake."

"I would let them know all the steps I've done to become a better person and not figure everything out like I was perfect," Rice said. "I would tell them about my counseling. I would tell them about my wife. I can't buy my wife, no matter what. I've known her since high school. There was no money that was going to appease her. If this was that bad of a situation, then my wife wouldn't be with me and I know that and that would have crushed me more than losing football. I would just reassure them that the person that created this, that committed that horrible act of violence that's not the person, that's not who I am."

In a deep free-agent market for running backs, teams are likely to look elsewhere, but Rice believes he can still play. Revealing to The Sun that he quietly battled through a torn quadriceps in 2013, Rice billed himself today as a back who "can play all three downs."

He acknowledged that he'd even do that for his one-time nemesis, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It's safe to say I would play for anybody right now," Rice said. "I know Baltimore wouldn't like it, but I would play for anybody right now. You think about the applause and I played in front of 70,000 people. I just want to play for pride now. I want to win the respect of a locker room. I want to show these guys that no matter what they got somebody in their corner that's going to be there for him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Anyone considering the idea of Mike Tomlin leaving the NFL for college football will officially have no reason to even ponder the notion following the Steelers head coach's comments on Tuesday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

The Jets are off to a 1-5 start to the season, but Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters Tuesday that he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

One veteran Saints player is shutting it down for the season while another is facing the possibility of a season-ending injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

The Saints edged the Seahawks, 13-10, on Monday night to improve to 4-2.
news

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. The Buccaneers are giving Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 credit at the team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season and 2022.
news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles

The Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ in a trade with the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW