Ray Rice: 'I'm optimistic that I'll get a second chance'

"I would let them know all the steps I've done to become a better person and not figure everything out like I was perfect," Rice said. "I would tell them about my counseling. I would tell them about my wife. I can't buy my wife, no matter what. I've known her since high school. There was no money that was going to appease her. If this was that bad of a situation, then my wife wouldn't be with me and I know that and that would have crushed me more than losing football. I would just reassure them that the person that created this, that committed that horrible act of violence that's not the person, that's not who I am."