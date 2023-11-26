Around the NFL

Ravens WRs Zay Flowers (hip), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) both active vs. Chargers 

Published: Nov 26, 2023 at 06:52 PM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

The Ravens wide receivers will be out in full force on Sunday night against the Chargers.

Receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers are active active for the prime-time contest after spending the week rehabbing injuries.

Beckham, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 11 against the Bengals, did not participate in practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. Flowers has a hip injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday.

Both Beckham and Flowers were then full participants on Friday and tabbed with questionable designations going into the matchup, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they're good to go.

The Ravens have already likely lost tight end Mark Andrews for the rest of the regular season after he injured his ankle last week. Andrews currently leads the Ravens in receiving touchdowns (six) and is a big loss for the offense.

Having Flowers in action bodes well for quarterback Lamar Jackson, considering the rookie receiver leads the Ravens in catches (53) and yards (588), though he has only scored one touchdown.

Beckham taking the field is also a big upside for Jackson, especially after Beckham showed flashes of his old self against Cincy with four receptions for 116 yards.

Baltimore is currently at the top of the AFC North and trying to keep the lead it holds over the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Ravens (8-3) and Chargers (4-6) kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

