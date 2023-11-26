Ravens WRs Zay Flowers (hip), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) both active vs. Chargers 

The Ravens have already likely lost tight end Mark Andrews for the rest of the regular season after he injured his ankle last week. Andrews currently leads the Ravens in receiving touchdowns (six) and is a big loss for the offense.

Having Flowers in action bodes well for quarterback Lamar Jackson, considering the rookie receiver leads the Ravens in catches (53) and yards (588), though he has only scored one touchdown.

Beckham taking the field is also a big upside for Jackson, especially after Beckham showed flashes of his old self against Cincy with four receptions for 116 yards.

Baltimore is currently at the top of the AFC North and trying to keep the lead it holds over the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.