Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Beckham, who missed all last season with a knee injury, received medical attention on his shoulder following his final catch and run but said after the game that he was fine.

Thursday night, his 116 yards led the Ravens; the next closest player was Zay Flowers with 43. OBJ's night could have been even bigger, as he burned defensive backs two other times but couldn't connect with Lamar Jackson.

The 100-yard explosion from Beckham came after back-to-back weeks in which he scored a touchdown, including a vintage 40-yard take-a-slant-to-the-house last week against Cleveland. OBJ's recent play suggests he's fully integrated into the offense and ready to make noise.

"Yes, I believe so," Jackson said when asked if his connection with Beckham finally clicked. "As we keep going, keep practicing, keep getting better each and every week, and him to keep doing what he's doing, I feel like our chemistry's going to be skyrocketing."