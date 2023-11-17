Around the NFL

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Is Odell Beckham Jr. officially back?

OBJ authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches, the most receiving yards in a game for Beckham since Week 2, 2019 (161 yards with Cleveland). It's just the second time since Week 6, 2019, that Beckham has surpassed the 100-yard mark in a contest -- the other was a nine-catch, 113-yard performance in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams during their NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's been a long time coming," Beckham said of his performance via the Baltimore Sun. "Been a lot of hard work.

"Early on in the season, I was hurting. I couldn't be myself. I didn't have the explosion. I couldn't move the way that I wanted to, and I don't think people really knew what I was dealing with."

Related Links

Beckham, who missed all last season with a knee injury, received medical attention on his shoulder following his final catch and run but said after the game that he was fine.

Thursday night, his 116 yards led the Ravens; the next closest player was Zay Flowers with 43. OBJ's night could have been even bigger, as he burned defensive backs two other times but couldn't connect with Lamar Jackson.

The 100-yard explosion from Beckham came after back-to-back weeks in which he scored a touchdown, including a vintage 40-yard take-a-slant-to-the-house last week against Cleveland. OBJ's recent play suggests he's fully integrated into the offense and ready to make noise.

"Yes, I believe so," Jackson said when asked if his connection with Beckham finally clicked. "As we keep going, keep practicing, keep getting better each and every week, and him to keep doing what he's doing, I feel like our chemistry's going to be skyrocketing."

The Ravens will need Beckham more than ever, with star tight end Mark Andrews suffering a likely season-ending ankle injury Thursday night. In past years, Baltimore would have been sunk sans Andrews, but this year's iteration is better positioned to withstand the loss. That starts with Beckham and Flowers seeing more targets on key downs.

Related Content

news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers 'serious' ankle injury likely to be season ending

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season likely ended on Thursday, Baltimore head coach Josh Harbaugh said after his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.
news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed a wide range of topics during his Thursday media session, including recent social media comments from his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
news

Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints signed three-time Pro Bowl defender Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa discussed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his past history with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.