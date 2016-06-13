Ravens WR Breshad Perriman partially tears ACL

Perriman had an examination from Dr. James Andrews on Monday, a source informed of his exam told Rapoport. The arthroscopic surgery, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, is scheduled for Tuesday and will determine if he needs a full ACL reconstruction. A person informed of the prognosis said the tear is not significant, Rapoport adds, but only the surgery will determine the next step. If reconstruction isn't the answer, Perriman might just need a stem cell injection, with the hope that his ACL heals on its own.