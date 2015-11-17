Ravens place Breshad Perriman on season-ending IR

Ravens rookie wide receiver Breshad Perriman is officially out for the remainder of the 2015 season. The Ravens announced Tuesday that they've placed Perriman on season-ending injured reserve.

The highly touted receiver hasn't been able to rebound from PCL strain that he sustained on the first day of training camp. In September, Perriman returned to practice in a limited capacity -- running routes and participating in individual drills.

Prior to the Ravens' Week 3 tilt with Cincinnati, Perriman appeared to be in pain as he attempted to connect for a deep pass. Perriman met with Dr. James Andrews who performed a scope of the knee. Andrews said there was no new damage.

The Ravens selected Perriman in the first round, 26th overall, in the 2015 draft out of Central Florida.

It's a huge disappointment not being able to play my first year in the NFL, but I will come back harder than ever. pic.twitter.com/uN00HZYEFE â Breshad Perriman (@B_Perriman11) November 17, 2015

Perriman isn't the only receiver from the 2015 class to fall victim to the injury bug.

Bears first-round pick Kevin White has yet to see the field in 2015. The rookie had surgery in August to repair a stress fracture in his shin. Indianapolis Colts first-rounder (29th overall) Phillip Dorsett was sidelined after suffering a fractured fibula in Week 7.