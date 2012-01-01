Ravens WR Boldin inactive for regular-season finale vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin will have to wait until the postseason to make his return to the field.
Boldin is inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice and was listed as doubtful as he attempted to come back from a torn meniscus in one of his knees -- the Ravens have not disclosed which knee he injured.
Guard Marshal Yanda is active for the Ravens after being listed as doubtful with a chest injury. Yanda was elected to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday.