Ravens hold unifying session surrounding social justice reform

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens made a statement demanding the arrest of officers who killed Breonna Taylor and shot Jacob Blake and pledged to fight for generational change.

On Friday, the team performed a "unifying session surrounding social justice reform." Club players and staff met for hours after practice Thursday before releasing their statement. They got back together again Friday to continue the discussions.

The Ravens' initial statement said that the team was cancelling Friday morning's practice to perform the unifying session, but coach John Harbaugh later clarified that the team held a 90-minute walkthrough and had a "full day" of work, per ESPN.com. Harbaugh added that they will hold their previously scheduled scrimmage Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium weather permitted.