Ravens hold unifying session surrounding social justice reform

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens made a statement demanding the arrest of officers who killed Breonna Taylor and shot Jacob Blake and pledged to fight for generational change.

On Friday, the team performed a "unifying session surrounding social justice reform." Club players and staff met for hours after practice Thursday before releasing their statement. They got back together again Friday to continue the discussions.

The Ravens' initial statement said that the team was cancelling Friday morning's practice to perform the unifying session, but coach John Harbaugh later clarified that the team held a 90-minute walkthrough and had a "full day" of work, per ESPN.com. Harbaugh added that they will hold their previously scheduled scrimmage Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium weather permitted.

Multiple NFL teams canceled practice and team activities on Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.

Cardinals announce no fans to begin 2020 regular season
news

Cardinals announce no fans to begin 2020 regular season

The Arizona Cardinals will take flight in Weeks 2 and 3 without fans, the team announced Friday. The franchise informed season ticket holders in an email that spectators will not be allowed to attend the first two games held inside State Farm Stadium due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Jerry Jones: I want Dallas Cowboys 'to be a part of change'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he wants his team to be "a part of change" during a Friday radio interview that followed a Thursday that saw nine teams cancel practice or football activities to raise awareness to social justice and police brutality.
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson watches the team warm up, before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons' foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson tested positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson is recovering from a bout with the novel coronavirus. Benson tested positive for COVID-19, the Saints confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday. 
Another 49ers WR goes down: J.J. Nelson suffers knee injury
news

Another 49ers WR goes down: J.J. Nelson suffers knee injury

The Niners suffered yet another injury to their wide receivers. Coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that newly signed receiver J.J. Nelson will be out two weeks to a month due to a knee injury.
NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, left, talks with former teammate Charles "Peanut" Tillman before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Bears: Brian Urlacher comments do not reflect values of organization

The Chicago Bears are distancing themselves from recent insensitive social media comments made by Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher regarding the Kenosha (Wis.) police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, and subsequent decision of NBA players to sit out playoff games.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Brian Flores, Dolphins return to practice, want change: 'This is not something I take lightly'

Led by second-year coach Brian Flores, one of just three Black head coaches in the NFL in 2020, Miami returned to work, and practice, on Friday.
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) takes part in drills during an NFL football training practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Kenosha native Melvin Gordon on Jacob Blake shooting: 'That could have been my family'

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and resulting unrest have emotionally affected countless Americans, but it especially impacted Melvin Gordon.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Ronald Jones and Carlton Davis left Buccaneers practice with minor injuries on Friday. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams lines up for a play in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Patriots' Joejuan Williams getting reps at safety

The New England Patriots drafted Joejuan Williams as a cornerback but he's been working with the safeties, Mike Giardi reported.
Stephen Jones: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb not looking like a rookie 
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb not looking like a rookie 

Thus far in Dallas training camp, CeeDee Lamb has reportedly looked the part of a future star. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked on KLDR-FM whether Lamb looked like a rookie during practices.

Ravens confident DeShon Elliott can replace Earl Thomas 
news

Ravens confident DeShon Elliott can replace Earl Thomas 

The Baltimore Ravens have a starting safety spot to fill after the sudden departure of Earl Thomas, but DeShon Elliott is out to prove he can fulfill the role.
