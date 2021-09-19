Ravens to utilize running back by committee approach vs. Chiefs

How will the Baltimore Ravens divvy up carries Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, it depends.

Ravaged by running back injuries this preseason, Baltimore is expected to go with a committee approach against Kansas City, cycling through Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman﻿, who was activated from the practice squad late this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

"Do not be surprised if the Ravens roll with the hot hand when it comes down to it," Rapoport added, "which means if you're picking one in fantasy, good luck with that."

Baltimore opened the season with Williams, Murray and Trenton Cannon in its backfield against the Las Vegas Raiders; Baltimore waived Cannon soon after the overtime loss. Williams saw 34 snaps and gained 94 total yards and a TD on 12 touches; Murray played 21 snaps and earned 28 yards and a score on 10 rushes; and Cannon gained five yards on two carries in nine snaps. Signal-caller Lamar Jackson led the Ravens with 86 rushing yards on 12 carries.

In last season's clash with Kansas City, Baltimore also leaned on Jackson (nine carries, 83 yards) in a 34-20 loss. The Ravens' other rushers -- Gus Edwards (injured), Mark Ingram (in Houston) and J.K. Dobbins (injured) -- combined for 16 touches and 113 total yards. Dobbins led the way with 24 snaps, while Ingram saw 15 and Edwards had 13.

Freeman, who spent the summer with the New Orleans Saints, hasn't played in a regular-season game since October 2020. In five games (four starts) with the New York Giants, the former Pro Bowler averaged 3.19 yards per carry (172 yards on 54 totes) and caught seven passes for 58 passes.