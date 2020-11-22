Ravens to bench Matt Skura, start Patrick Mekari after recent snap issues

One week after a few poor shotgun snaps helped derail their offense, the Baltimore Ravens are making a change at center.

Sources say that Matt Skura is headed to the bench, while Patrick Mekari will take over as the starter in a big game against the Tennessee Titans. Skura, who recovered from a serious knee injury last season that may still be affecting him, does have a chance to return to the lineup later in the season after he clears his head.

In addition, Baltimore may look to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the shotgun at a lower frequency than before to make sure their offense can properly function. With two losses in their last three games, they'll tinker with their formula.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Skura's poor snap with seven minutes left led to a 12-yard loss and ended a key drive. In addition, he also had a wide snap to running back Mark Ingram in a wildcat formation for a play that did not work.

There were also issues the week before for Skura, who was dealing with a cut on his hand, as well.

Ravens coaches this week were noncommittal about possible changes, though offensive coordinator Greg Roman did say about the snap issue: "We have to get that corrected."

After the Pats game, coach John Harbaugh said that, while rain contributed to the snap ailments, "That's not an excuse -- we still have to make our snaps. They made their snaps. But I think that's the main reason."