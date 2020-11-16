Around the NFL

Ravens OL Matt Skura sends message to fan base following loss to Patriots

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura flubbed a pair of snaps during Sunday night's loss to New England on a rain-soaked field, and several more nearly went awry.

The 27-year-old center posted a message on Instagram, taking ownership of the mistakes and admonishing some who sent his family "hateful and threatening" messages.

"Ravens Flock," Skura wrote. "I want to take ownership and apologize for my mistakes in last night's game. I always strive and work to be the best I can be in any and all situations. I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game. However, please know my family is off limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do. I want to move on from this and grow so that I'm able to be at my best for the rest of the season. Now it's on to the Titans."

Skura's message is the latest reminder that while we root for teams and players -- and fans hang on every play with ebullient passion and emotions -- those players that bring us joy, elation, and sometimes heartbreak are humans, too. Mistakes will be made every week. Some of those errors will lead to losses; others overcame in victories. No player is perfect, nor has any team played a completely perfect game. 

Ridiculing players on social media is poor form. Going after players' families should always be out of bounds.

Related Content

news

Eagles, Ravens revert to prohibiting fan attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

The Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles announced they will not host fans for their next home game.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will not make his return in Week 11. Jets coach Adam Gase said the third-year signal-caller will miss New York's meeting with the Chargers as he nurses a shoulder injury. ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will make his fourth start of 2020 in place of Darnold.
news

Bruce Arians changing Buccaneers' practice schedule after poor prime-time performances

With the Buccaneers' fourth night game on tap next Monday against the Rams, Bruce Arians will change up the end-of-week practice schedule in hopes of getting his players' body clocks better in-tune with the late start.  
news

Saints QB Drew Brees dealing with multiple broken ribs, lung issue

Drew Brees entered Sunday's game against the 49ers with a cracked rib. The Saints QB left with more bumps, bruises and breaks.
news

Miami Dolphins release Jordan Howard after RB played five games

Jordan Howard's time in Miami is over. The Dolphins released the running back, coach Brian Flores announced.
news

D.J. Humphries among Cardinals still in shock after DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary grab

Cardinals offensive tackle ﻿D.J. Humphries﻿, who had an epic jaw-dropping reaction after the catch on Sunday, was still in shock Monday morning. 
news

Browns close facility following player's positive COVID-19 test

The Browns are back in the intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from a player. The team announced the positive test Monday, adding that the player has self-isolated and the team's facility has closed while contact tracing is being conducted. 
news

Rivera: Alex Smith has proven he is 'back', has chance to be the guy beyond 2020

In Alex Smith's first start since his gruesome leg injury, the Washington quarterback proved that he still has it. Coach Ron Rivera said he has a chance to be the guy beyond 2020.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater day-to-day with MCL sprain

Some good news for the Panthers. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

What to watch for in Vikings-Bears on 'Monday Night Football'

The Vikings are looking to use the Week 10 finale to continue their rise while the Bears are seeking to end their slump. Given the stakes and players involved, this contest should pack the punch commonly associated with matchups featuring division rivals.
news

Russell Wilson on bad day vs. Rams: 'It's not on anybody but me'

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is shouldering the blame on their loss to the Rams. But Wilson says he's not worry and they'll bounce back.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL