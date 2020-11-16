Ravens OL Matt Skura sends message to fan base following loss to Patriots

"Ravens Flock," Skura wrote. "I want to take ownership and apologize for my mistakes in last night's game. I always strive and work to be the best I can be in any and all situations. I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game. However, please know my family is off limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do. I want to move on from this and grow so that I'm able to be at my best for the rest of the season. Now it's on to the Titans."