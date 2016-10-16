Ravens' Terrell Suggs believed to have torn bicep

Rapoport added that the severity of Suggs' injury is unclear and that a person who has talked to the veteran said that Suggs wants to play through the tear.
Suggs missed nearly all of last year after tearing his left Achilles in the season opener. His absence on the field, among other injuries, sent Baltimore's campaign into a tailspin. Suggs' willingness to play through this new injury may be a message to the Ravens, who lost their third straight game Sunday, that they can't afford to lose him for a second straight season.
Still, what this injury means for Suggs' future in football is unclear; the veteran turned 34 this week and has now suffered two serious injuries in consecutive seasons.