Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints

The weapons at Lamar Jackson's disposal have taken another hit heading into the Ravens' Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries, the team announced Sunday. The All-Pro TE has been Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).

Andrews left the team's 27-22 Thursday Night Football win over the Buccaneers on Oct. 27 with the shoulder injury, did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the initial injury report.

His downgraded status comes three days after the Ravens announced wide receiver Rashod Bateman was undergoing foot surgery and would miss the remainder of the season.

The cupboard is not entirely bare at the tight end position, however. Isaiah Likely was stellar in relief of Andrews against Tampa Bay. The fourth-round rookie collected six catches for 77 yards and one TD.

As for the wide receivers expected to step up in Bateman's absence, Baltimore's offense will be leaning on Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.