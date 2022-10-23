Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) active vs. Browns

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is active for Baltimore's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Andrews was listed as questionable after missing both Wednesday and Thursday's practices, but appeared likely to play when he participated in a limited capacity on Friday and said he was "ready to go." His omission from the inactives list confirmed that the knee injury would not keep him out on gameday.

Also active for Baltimore is receiver Rashod Bateman, who was limited all week with a foot injury.

Andrews has been one of the top tight ends in the league the last few seasons and has continued this trend so far in 2022. Andrews is the No. 2 tight end in receptions (39) and touchdowns (5), behind only the Chiefs' Travis Kelce in the latter two metrics; he's tied with Kelce for most receiving yards among tight ends (455). And Andrews is not just a quality tight end, but also ranks among some of the best overall pass catchers in the league this year, sitting at 10th in receiving yards, eighth in receptions and third in the NFL in touchdowns.

The fifth-year veteran has emerged as a favorite target of quarterback Lamar Jackson, meaning his presence could be crucial as Baltimore heads into a divisional showdown with Cleveland. The Ravens are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants that left them with a 3-3 record, and face a 2-4 Browns team with first place in the AFC North possibly on the line.

With running back J.K. Dobbins missing 4-6 weeks after getting knee surgery, Andrews will be even more important to keep the Ravens offense moving as Baltimore looks to get back in the win column.