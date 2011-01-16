Ravens-Steelers earns record TV ratings for divisional playoff

NEW YORK -- The Steelers' last-minute victory over the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens drew the highest preliminary television rating for a divisional playoff game in 15 years.
Pittsburgh's 31-24 win Saturday afternoon on CBS earned a 20.9 overnight rating and 39 share. The network said Sunday it was the best rating for this round since Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers in January 1996.
Ratings represent the percentage of all homes with televisions tuned into a program. Shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time. Overnight ratings measure the country's largest markets.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press