Ravens-Steelers earns record TV ratings for divisional playoff

Published: Jan 16, 2011 at 05:31 AM

NEW YORK -- The Steelers' last-minute victory over the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens drew the highest preliminary television rating for a divisional playoff game in 15 years.

Pittsburgh's 31-24 win Saturday afternoon on CBS earned a 20.9 overnight rating and 39 share. The network said Sunday it was the best rating for this round since Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers in January 1996.

Ratings represent the percentage of all homes with televisions tuned into a program. Shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time. Overnight ratings measure the country's largest markets.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I'm open to anything just being on the field'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring different roles to get on the field instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City Chiefs exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW