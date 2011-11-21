Ravens' Smith wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Wide receiver Torrey Smith of the Baltimore Ravens is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Nov. 17-21, the NFL announced Friday.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Charles Clay, Miami Dolphins
Clay caught four passes for 69 yards and a score in the Dolphins' 35-8 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Thomas Keiser, Carolina Panthers
Keiser, signed off the practice squad two weeks ago, had five tackles -- all solo -- and two sacks in the Panthers' 49-35 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Jake Locker, Tennessee Titans
Locker completed nine of 19 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in under two quarters of play in the Titans' 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Locker also added 11 yards on the ground on one carry.
Von Miller, Denver Broncos
Miller recorded 10 tackles, including nine solo stops, three tackles for a loss and two sacks in the Broncos' 17-13 victory over the New York Jets. He also added a forced fumble, four quarterback hits and one pass defensed.
Torrey Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Smith caught six passes for 165 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens' 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.