Ravens sign Marshal Yanda to one-year extension

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2007 draft, Yanda has become one of the most dominant guards in the game. In 12 NFL seasons, he's earned two first-team All-Pro selections, four second-team nods, and seven Pro Bowls, including in 2018. When Yanda missed all but two games in 2017 due to injury, the Baltimore offensive line struggled mightily. Pro Football Focus has Yanda as the second-highest graded guard in their entire history (since 2006).